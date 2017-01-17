Obama Surrenders to Castro AGAIN! (Ending Wet-Foot, Dry...
Keep your eye on the ball, amigos! It's all about the U.S. cash pipeline Obama opened for the Castro-Family-Crime-Syndicate almost the minute he took office-and recently widened: "It's yet another cave-in by Obama to Castro," said Humberto Fontova, a prominent author and journalist who fled Cuba as a boy while his father was imprisoned. However, he told WND and Radio America it's not the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy shift that enrages him the most.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|3
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Mon
|Mount Royal
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Mon
|New Resident
|36
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC