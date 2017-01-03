Nicaragua pledges to fight for Taiwan recognition on global stage

President Daniel Ortega promises to continue backing Taipei during Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Central America on Tuesday Nicaragua said on Tuesday it wanted to secure bigger international recognition for Taiwan during a visit by President Tsai Ing-wen at a moment of Beijing suspicions that the leader of the self-ruled island is seeking formal independence from China. The Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega welcomed his Taiwanese counterpart on a visit that follows complaints by Beijing about the attitude of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has questioned the United States' commitment to China's position that Taiwan is part of "one China".

