Nicaragua pledges to fight for Taiwan...

Nicaragua pledges to fight for Taiwan recognition on global stage

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

President Daniel Ortega promises to continue backing Taipei during Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to Central America on Tuesday Nicaragua said on Tuesday it wanted to secure bigger international recognition for Taiwan during a visit by President Tsai Ing-wen at a moment of Beijing suspicions that the leader of the self-ruled island is seeking formal independence from China. The Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega welcomed his Taiwanese counterpart on a visit that follows complaints by Beijing about the attitude of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has questioned the United States' commitment to China's position that Taiwan is part of "one China".

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 53 min kuda 32
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 8 Were just afraid 37
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,844 • Total comments across all topics: 277,804,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC