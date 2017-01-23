New titanium coins feature blue marli...

New titanium coins feature blue marlin, colossal squid

The Pobjoy Mint's prolific 2017 program of colorful titanium coins continues with releases for two island nations, a $5 coin for the British Virgin Islands, left, and a A 2 coin for the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. The 2017 royal blue titanium $5 coin issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government features the blue marlin.

