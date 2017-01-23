New titanium coins feature blue marlin, colossal squid
The Pobjoy Mint's prolific 2017 program of colorful titanium coins continues with releases for two island nations, a $5 coin for the British Virgin Islands, left, and a A 2 coin for the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. The 2017 royal blue titanium $5 coin issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands Government features the blue marlin.
