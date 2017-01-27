Mom, sons killed

Mom, sons killed

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Trinidad Guardian

Carl Maxima is led away from the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, after viewing the bodies of his daughter Carla and grandchildren Amani and Kamari, who were killed in an accident at Mausica on Thursday. PHOTO: KERWIN PIERRE Had two-year-old Kamari and his young brother Amani Collins, eight months, been in car seats, they may have survived a late night accident on Thursday in Mausica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 10 hr WelbyMD 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC