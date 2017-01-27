Mom, sons killed
Carl Maxima is led away from the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday, after viewing the bodies of his daughter Carla and grandchildren Amani and Kamari, who were killed in an accident at Mausica on Thursday. PHOTO: KERWIN PIERRE Had two-year-old Kamari and his young brother Amani Collins, eight months, been in car seats, they may have survived a late night accident on Thursday in Mausica.
