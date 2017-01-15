Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national treasure'

It's where politicians of every stripe have gone for decades to condemn the Cuban government and secure the Cuban-American vote. It's where people danced in the street after former Cuban leader Fidel Castro died on November 25. When waves of Cubans fled their homeland after the 1959 revolution and in the decades that followed, many headed to the neighborhood that is still the emotional center of Miami's Cuban community.

