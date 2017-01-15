Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national treasure'
It's where politicians of every stripe have gone for decades to condemn the Cuban government and secure the Cuban-American vote. It's where people danced in the street after former Cuban leader Fidel Castro died on November 25. When waves of Cubans fled their homeland after the 1959 revolution and in the decades that followed, many headed to the neighborhood that is still the emotional center of Miami's Cuban community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|13 hr
|WelbyMD
|36
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC