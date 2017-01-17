Longtime Nicaraguan fugitive back in New Orleans to face racketeering charges

A Nicaraguan fugitive wanted in New Orleans for nearly two decades on federal racketeering charges was arrested last month in Mexico and handed over to United States authorities. The fugitive, Erwin Jose Mierisch Jr., was indicted in 1999 in a money-laundering and drug-trafficking scheme that resulted in the conviction of Roberto Gambini, a prominent businessman and importer credited with revolutionizing the New Orleans coffee trade.

