Longtime Nicaraguan fugitive back in New Orleans to face racketeering charges
A Nicaraguan fugitive wanted in New Orleans for nearly two decades on federal racketeering charges was arrested last month in Mexico and handed over to United States authorities. The fugitive, Erwin Jose Mierisch Jr., was indicted in 1999 in a money-laundering and drug-trafficking scheme that resulted in the conviction of Roberto Gambini, a prominent businessman and importer credited with revolutionizing the New Orleans coffee trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|17 hr
|Mount Royal
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|20 hr
|New Resident
|36
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC