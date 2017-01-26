Latin America and the Caribbean can make hunger history - UN agricultural agency
New York, Jan 26 : With continued and strengthened implementation of a regional food security plan, Latin America and the Caribbean could become the first developing region to completely eradicate hunger, the head of United Nations agricultural agency said on Wednesday. This region has all the necessary conditions to achieve this, starting with the great political commitment that sustains the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Food Security, Nutrition and Hunger Eradication Plan, said the Director-General of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization , Jos Graziano da Silva.
