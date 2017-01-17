KC, Calabar - students benefit from David 'Wagga' Hunt Scholarship
Jamaica's ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks , with members of the organising committee of the Jamaica David 'Wagga' Hunt scholarship committee at the sixth annual Jamaica David 'Wagga' Hunt Ball at the National Education Association Atrium in downtown Washington DC, on Saturday, January 14. Jamaica David 'Wagga' Hunt Scholarship fund has been providing scholarships over the past eight years to students of Calabar High School and Kingston College, and over the years, over US$66,000 has been distributed to the deserving students.
