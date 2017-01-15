Jury deliberates in Luna brothers' tr...

Jury deliberates in Luna brothers' trial before weekend break

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Defense attorney Gabriela Garcia makes her final remarks during closing arguments, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in the 107th state District Courtroom in Brownsville, Texas. Garcia is defending Eduardo Luna Rodriguez who stands accused with his brother, former U.S. Border Patrol agent Joel Luna, of engaging in criminal activity and playing a role in the 2015 killing of a Honduran man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 5 hr WelbyMD 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC