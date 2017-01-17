Jamaica commemorates 1907 earthquake

11 hrs ago

Olivia Grange , minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, and opposition leader, Portia Simpson-Miller lay a wreath at the 110th Anniversary ceremony for 1907 Kingston Earthquake at Bumper Hall, Greenwich Town in Kingston recently. The importance of public awareness and preparedness was highlighted during a ceremony on Friday to mark the 110th anniversary of the 1907 Kingston earthquake that claimed more than 1,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Chicago, IL

