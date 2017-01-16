In final days, Obama administration signs law enforcement pact with Cuba The agreement does not include the return of American fugitives. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iFBtRz In this March 21, 2016 file photo, Cuban President Raul Castro, right, lifts up the arm of President Obama at the conclusion of their joint news conference at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.