Hunger in Haiti 3 Months After Hurric...

Hunger in Haiti 3 Months After Hurricane Matthew

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

People in the South and Grande Anse departments on the southern peninsula of Haiti are particularly at risk. A very poor harvest is expected in January and February as Matthew wiped out 80 per cent of crops, drowned most livestock, destroyed critical infrastructure and decimated the country's bread-basket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 9 min Cakez9945 23
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Dec 29 Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC