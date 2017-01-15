How to take more vacation time in 2017

A beach on Jumby Bay, a private island resort in Antigua and Barbuda, July 3, 2016. American workers take less time off than their peers in the rest of the industrialized world A- using an average of 12 vacation days even when they are allocated an average of 15. ORG XMIT: XNYT61 less FILE A- A beach on Jumby Bay, a private island resort in Antigua and Barbuda, July 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.