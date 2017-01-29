How Russia secretly sold its oil jewel

10 hrs ago

Participants in the Rosneft privatization deal - Qatar Investment Authority head Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani, Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg and Bank Intesa CEO Carlo Messina - attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday. More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatizations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.

Chicago, IL

