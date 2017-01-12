Hearing set in drug case for Haitian politician, coup leader
" A former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect is due for a U.S. court hearing on federal drug trafficking charges. Guy Philippe is scheduled to enter a formal plea Friday morning in Miami.
