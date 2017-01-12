Havana hails end to special US immigration policy for Cubans
President Barack Obama announced Thursday he is ending a longstanding immigration policy that... . FILE - In this Aug. 26, 1994 file photo, Cuban refugees float in seas, 60 miles south of Key West, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|5 hr
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|5 hr
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|5 hr
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|TrutherBirther
|33
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC