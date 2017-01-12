Haitians pause to remember dead on 7t...

Haitians pause to remember dead on 7th anniversary of quake

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Haitians are lighting candles and offering prayers to remember relatives and neighbors who died in a catastrophic earthquakethat struck near the country's capital seven years ago. Hairdresser Nerlande Voltaire had a Bible in hand as she attended a church service in Port-au-Prince to honor her mother, who was crushed by a building reduced to rubble by the quake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) 6 hr Flurtz304 38
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 8 hr Were just afraid 39
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... 11 hr Were just afraid 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed Slinky8463 34
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,449 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC