Haitians pause to remember dead on 7th anniversary of quake

" Haitians are lighting candles and offering prayers to remember relatives and neighbors who died in a catastrophic earthquakethat struck near the country's capital seven years ago. Hairdresser Nerlande Voltaire had a Bible in hand as she attended a church service in Port-au-Prince to honor her mother, who was crushed by a building reduced to rubble by the quake.

