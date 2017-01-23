Haiti president-elect tours AES Domin...

Haiti president-elect tours AES Dominicana energy complex

Santo Domingo.- Haiti President-elect Jovenel Moise on Tuesday visited AES Dominicana's Andres Energy Complex, as part of a tour hosted by the State-owned Electric Utility . The Haitian leader visited Dominican Republic's top natural gas to observe its high technology facility and modern installation.

