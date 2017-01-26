Haiti holds final round of election c...

Haiti holds final round of election cycle started in 2015

Haiti held a final round of legislative contests as well as long-overdue municipal votes on Sunday, closing a repeatedly derailed election cycle that started in 2015. President-elect Jovenel Moise's political faction and its allies are hoping to increase their majority in Parliament with eight Senate runoffs.

