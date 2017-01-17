Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani defects to APC
The former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress Party, APC. Ken Nnnamani was the President of the Senate from 2005 to 2007.
