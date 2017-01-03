Former Border Patrol agent's murder t...

Former Border Patrol agent's murder trial scheduled

Jury selection in the trial of Joel Luna, a former U.S. Border Patrol agent, is scheduled to begin Jan. 17. The 31-year old Luna is charged with capital murder for retaliation and organized criminal activity for the murder of Francisco Palacios Paz, a Honduran immigrant.

