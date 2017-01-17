Film tribute to Eric Williams*Jan. 22...

Film tribute to Eric Williams*Jan. 22, 2017, 9:36 PM Ast

AT THE PREMIERE: Erica Williams-Connell, daughter of the late Dr Eric Williams, right, speaks with Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie and his wife Hermia at a reception before the premiere of the film Inward Hunger: The Life and Work of Eric Williams at IMAX Theatre at One Woodbrook Place yesterday. - Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY "IF we don't know our history, we are doomed to repeat it."

