Fidel Castro is more of a presence in death than in recent life
The Jan. 9 edition of Granma had just two stories on its front. One was about the weather, and the lead story was a retrospective that began: "A week after the Jan. 1 triumph, Fidel entered victorious into Havana and history."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 23
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC