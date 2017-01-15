FEATURE-Nicaraguan women 'like farm animals' despite promised land reform
Three decades after Nicaragua launched the first of many reforms aimed at giving women equal land rights, experts say rural women remain exploited and open to disinheritance, violence and abuse. Many women are locked out of land - first by a father then by a husband - while others say they are treated worse than the animals they tend.
