Ex-Haiti rebel leader wanted in US arrested during talk show
In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, senate candidate Guy Philippe laughs during an interview in Pestel, Haiti. Philippe was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, by members of the Haitian anti-drug police unit outside his studio in the Petionville district of the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|denis
|39
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|2 hr
|Cherokiito pingu
|25
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|3 hr
|Fresh4226
|3
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC