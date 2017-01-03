Ex-Haiti rebel leader wanted in US arrested during talk show
Philippe was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, by members of the Haitian anti-drug police unit outsid... . National police patrol outside a radio station after the arrest of Guy Philippe in Petion-Ville, Haiti, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|denis
|39
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|11 hr
|Cherokiito pingu
|25
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|12 hr
|Fresh4226
|3
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC