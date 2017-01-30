Emerging Entrepreneurs | Deandra Chun...

Emerging Entrepreneurs | Deandra Chung: Championing legal causes

Read more: The Gleaner

Aiming to give leverage to the average Jamaican who is injured or wronged in any sort of accident, 28-year-old entrepreneur Deandra Chung founded Complete Accident Support almost four years ago. CAS provides legal financing and support services to persons involved in motor vehicle and on-the-job accidents, as well as slip-and-fall incidents in private spaces.

Chicago, IL

