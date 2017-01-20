Edmonton chiropractor answers emergency call for ambulance in Belize
Roman Bayrock bought a 20-year-old ambulance in 2016 to donate to a hospital in Belize. A decommissioned ambulance that has clocked over 200,000 kilometres transporting patients in Alberta, is going back to work, this time in the Central American country of Belize.
Read more at CBC News.
