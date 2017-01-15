Eca a deeply concerneda over Corruption IndexJan. 26, 2017, 6:44 PM Ast
THE Employers Consultative Association of Trinidad and Tobago says it is "deeply concerned" about statistics about the country in Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perception Index. The ECA noted the "significant decline" in Trinidad and Tobago's ranking from 72 of 168 countries in 2015 to 101 of 176 countries in 2016.
