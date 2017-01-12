Deadly attack on festival goers at Me...

Deadly attack on festival goers at Mexican resort nightclub

A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen during a BPM festival. McClatchy correspondent Franco OrdoA ez talks to some of the Cubans who were en route to the United States and are now stuck at the border in Mexico, following an abrupt end to immigration policy for Cubans known as "wet foot, dry foot."

