Deadly attack on festival goers at Mexican resort nightclub
A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen during a BPM festival. McClatchy correspondent Franco OrdoA ez talks to some of the Cubans who were en route to the United States and are now stuck at the border in Mexico, following an abrupt end to immigration policy for Cubans known as "wet foot, dry foot."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|14 hr
|Mount Royal
|4
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|16 hr
|New Resident
|36
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 13
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
