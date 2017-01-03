Daniel Ortega sworn in for 3rd term as Nicaragua's president
Daniel Ortega was sworn in for another term as Nicaragua's president Tuesday while his wife, Rosario Murillo, became the new vice-president, giving a married couple the reins of power for the first time in the Central American country's history. Ortega, a 71-year-old former Sandinista guerrilla fighter, took the oath in Managua with the presidents of Venezuela, Bolivia and Taiwan in attendance.
