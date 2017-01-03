Daniel Ortega sworn in for 3rd term a...

Daniel Ortega sworn in for 3rd term as Nicaragua's president

The Chronicle-Journal

Daniel Ortega was sworn in for another term as Nicaragua's president Tuesday while his wife, Rosario Murillo, became the new vice-president, giving a married couple the reins of power for the first time in the Central American country's history. Ortega, a 71-year-old former Sandinista guerrilla fighter, took the oath in Managua with the presidents of Venezuela, Bolivia and Taiwan in attendance.

Chicago, IL

