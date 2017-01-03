Culture in 1977, Admiral Bailey in 19...

Culture in 1977, Admiral Bailey in 1987, Spragga in 1997

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The first full week of 2017 is coming up, and what will happen in Jamaican popular music is anyone's guess. However, in previous weeks, there have been songs that are centred around the seventh year of the decade, including Culture's Two Sevens Clash , Admiral Bailey's Think Me Did Done and Me a De Danger, and Spragga Benz's 98 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 6 hr Were just afraid 37
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Fri PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Fri Go Blue Forever 29
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Fri Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC