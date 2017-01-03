Cuba's opening to the world has a problem much closer to home than Donald Trump
Donald Trump's denunciations of Obama's opening to Cuba while on the presidential campaign trail and his continued insistence on getting a "better deal" with the long isolated island nation have stirred worry that the president-elect will halt or undo Cuba's rapprochement with the US. It remains unclear what kind of policy toward Cuba Trump will pursue, but Cuba's work toward expanding its economy and engaging with the world faces an obstacle that is much closer than Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Fri
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|29
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Fri
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|denis
|39
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC