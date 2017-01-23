Commentary: Gros Morne, Haiti, the ca...

Commentary: Gros Morne, Haiti, the capital of the forbidden fruit: The Francis mango

By Jean Herv Charles On February 2, the city of Gros Morne in Haiti celebrates the fiesta of its patron saint, Mary, Notre Dame de la Chandeleur , I visited the city for the fiesta; it is an experience worth enjoying in spite of the chaotic road that leads to the city, which is in the best most charitable description a medieval way at the beginning of this 21st century. Jean H Charles LLB, MSW, JD, is a regular contributor to the opinion section of Caribbean News Now.

