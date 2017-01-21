City planning manager to help Belize capital develop its downtown
City of Lethbridge Planning Initiatives Manager George Kuhl is heading to the Central American country of Belize to help with a development initiative in the capital city of Belmopan. Herald photo by Ian Martens @IMartensHerald The city's Planning Initiatives Manager is headed to Belize to help the capital city of Belmopan develop their own downtown.
