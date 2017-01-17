Charity set up in memory of only Irishman to die in Haiti disaster given special award
As the prestigious William Jefferson Clinton Goodwill for Haiti Award will be presented to Gregory Grene and Timothy Perutz, founders of the Andrew Grene Foundation , at the Sixth Annual Haiti Ball To Celebrate Haiti Week. Picture Fergal Phillips From Left: Gregory Grene, Ambassador, chef and TV personality Clodagh McKenna, Leslie and Carmel Buckley and Timothy Perutz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Thu
|Were just afraid
|42
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC