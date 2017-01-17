Catching Up With Ernesto Fonseca - Once an Athlete, Always an Athlete
It's hard to believe that it's already been a decade since Ernesto Fonseca suffered paralyzing injuries in a practice crash at the Honda Supercross track. The Costa Rican, who won two 125 Supercross Championships, splits his time between California and Costa Rica, and he's remained very active in spite of his injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
