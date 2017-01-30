Cat-fight women to be airport "ambassadors"Jan. 30, 2017, 2:33 PM Ast
An image from the video which captured the fight among a group of women at the Piarco International Airport on Saturday. THREE women arrested during a cat fight at Piarco International Airport last Saturday, have been sentenced to community service - at the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Sun
|coyote505
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Sun
|WelbyMD
|38
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|1
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|2
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Sun
|Don from Canada
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC