Cat-fight women to be airport "ambassadors"Jan. 30, 2017, 2:33 PM Ast

An image from the video which captured the fight among a group of women at the Piarco International Airport on Saturday. THREE women arrested during a cat fight at Piarco International Airport last Saturday, have been sentenced to community service - at the airport.

