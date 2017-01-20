Caricel heads to court in battle to keep cellular licence
Lawyers for the embattled Symbiote Investments Limited are gearing up for a battle with the Government this Thursday in the company's bid to keep its cellular licence received in September last year. Bert Samuels from the firm Knight, Junor & Samuels confirmed today that an application is before the Jamaican Supreme Court challenging a letter from the Spectrum Management Authority advising of an investigation relating to the licence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Dec 29
|Crusader
|21
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Dec 29
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC