Cane Rhum Bar & Caribbean Kitchen
Zombie cocktail, with cinnamon drizzled into flaming 141 proof rum in a lime hull, at Cane Rhum Bar. Wade Spees/Staff Cane Rhum Bar & Caribbean Kitchen has opened in the former Big John's Tavern on East Bay Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|16 hr
|Slinky8463
|34
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Wed
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC