Canadian woman wanted in cruelty case...

Canadian woman wanted in cruelty case reportedly living in Jamaica

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

A woman wanted in connection with one of the biggest seizures of animals on the Prairies has left Canada and is living in Jamaica, according to animal welfare workers there. That's where she is wanted on charges of injuring or endangering animals, after more than 200 dogs were taken from her property in Milk River, Alta., two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... 10 hr Mount Royal 4
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 13 hr New Resident 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC