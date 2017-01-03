Bringing hope and healing to Haiti

Bringing hope and healing to Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

As I sit to write you about my recent trip to Haiti, I am not sure where to start. The devastation I saw from Hurricane Matthew was huge but the picture that immediately comes into my mind is of the young mom with a 12-month-old babe and a three-year-old boy whom I met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 4 hr Were just afraid 37
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Fri PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Fri Go Blue Forever 29
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Fri Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC