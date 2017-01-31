Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
A march in support of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia took place in Havana on May 14, 2016. Washington Blade International News Editor Michael K. Lavers will travel throughout Latin America in 2017 as part of the newspaper's ongoing commitment to covering LGBT issues around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|11 hr
|Copra
|1
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Jan 29
|coyote505
|2
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 29
|WelbyMD
|38
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC