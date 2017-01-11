Bella Hadid Will Have Ex The Weeknd W...

Bella Hadid Will Have Ex The Weeknd Weeping Once He Sees Her Killer Bikini Body

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Perez Hilton

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a sexy snap from her beachy getaway in The Bahamas on Instagram , and in turn, showed off her svelte figure! We're not entirely sure if she's heard the news about Selena Gomez and her ex The Weeknd locking lips, but at least can shed a tear over a frozen beverage while lounging in the sun?? Regardless, the 20-year-old showed the R&B singer what he's missing in her brown bikini on her first work trip of 2017 with Terry Richardson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 8 hr Slinky8463 34
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 23 hr Josh Morgan 38
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC