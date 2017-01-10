Belize City excursion planned to atte...

Belize City excursion planned to attend GOB's Marine Multibeam and...

The Government of Belize recently announced its intent to hold consultations in Belize City on January 18th and 25th on Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey in Belizean water. In response, Oceana in Belize, along with Belize Coalition to Save Our Natural Heritage, hosted a public meeting in San Pedro Town on Monday, January 9th.

Chicago, IL

