Before leaving office, Obama takes one last shot at killing the hope for freedom in Cuba
During the last two years of his presidency, Obama made his stance on Cuba crystal clear. While Cubans have been fighting for human rights, freedom, and the end of apartheid in Cuba for more than a half-century, paying for that struggle with their lives, those causes are of no concern whatsoever to the president.
