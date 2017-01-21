Austin Peay State University students perform service work in Caribbean over winter break
A group of Austin Peay State University students recently spent a week during winter break in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, volunteering their time during an annual intensive service trip. This year's group of 18 students traveled with Dr. Matthew Kenney, director of Austin Peay's President's Emerging Leaders Program , to the small town of La Romain, where they worked with Habitat for Humanity on a local housing project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Fri
|Tony Montana
|15
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Thu
|Were just afraid
|42
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC