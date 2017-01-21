Austin Peay State University students...

Austin Peay State University students perform service work in Caribbean over winter break

A group of Austin Peay State University students recently spent a week during winter break in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, volunteering their time during an annual intensive service trip. This year's group of 18 students traveled with Dr. Matthew Kenney, director of Austin Peay's President's Emerging Leaders Program , to the small town of La Romain, where they worked with Habitat for Humanity on a local housing project.

