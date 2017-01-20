As the federal government launched Ca...

As the federal government launched Canada's 150th birthday, PM Trudeau vacationed in The Bahamas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew his family to The Bahamas to ring in 2017, leaving behind a videotaped message asking Canadians to join in "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity a together" as the federal government kicked off celebrations for the country's 150th anniversary. Trudeau was already out of the country by the time fireworks lit up the sky over Parliament Hill at a $2.5-million New Year's Eve party paid for by the federal government.

Chicago, IL

