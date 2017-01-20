As the federal government launched Canada's 150th birthday, PM Trudeau vacationed in The Bahamas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew his family to The Bahamas to ring in 2017, leaving behind a videotaped message asking Canadians to join in "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity a together" as the federal government kicked off celebrations for the country's 150th anniversary. Trudeau was already out of the country by the time fireworks lit up the sky over Parliament Hill at a $2.5-million New Year's Eve party paid for by the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.