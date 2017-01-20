Arnold Peralta: Man arrested twice ov...

Arnold Peralta: Man arrested twice over murder of former Rangers player is shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

A MAN arrested twice on suspicion of involvement in the murder of former Rangers player Arnold Peralta has been shot dead. Moises Pascual Murillo, 29, was killed as he drove along a street in the northern Honduran city of La Ceiba where the footballer was gunned down in a shopping centre car park just over a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Dec 29 Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Dec 29 Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,859 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC