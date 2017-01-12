Army moves into Enterprise

Army moves into Enterprise

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

CHIEF of Defence Staff Brigadier General Rodney Smart says the Defence Force has "moved troops into" Lion's Gate in Chaguanas to "put a lid on that situation" in Enterprise "with the aim of developing a similar type of model" used "in Laventille with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service." And as the nation's military continues to play a more integrated role in law enforcement Smart says, however, "one of the big challenges" in giving military personnel who operate with the police in joint patrols centres around whether the society wants to have the "Defence Force who is supposed to be your last resort quick response unit being tied down in court".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... 1 hr Mount Royal 4
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 4 hr New Resident 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC